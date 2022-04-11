Licensed independent social worker Dawn Turchi joins Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic

Dawn Turchi, a licensed independent social worker specializing in behavioral health, has joined the Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic.
“I share the same values as Essentia, particularly hospitality and joy, and I appreciate its focus on the community,” said Turchi.
Turchi received her education from The College of St. Scholastica. A 30-year resident of Douglas County, she is excited to provide care to the community in which she has raised her kids and calls home.
“I believe we all need positive connections to improve our health and well-being, including a trusting therapeutic relationship,” said Turchi. “I feel honored to walk alongside my patients’ journeys of health and growth.”