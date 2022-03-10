Licensed graduate social worker Kelly Schultz joins St. Luke's mental health clinic

Licensed Graduate Social Worker Kelly Schultz, MSW, LADC, joins St. Luke’s Mental Health Clinic.
Schultz earned her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, St. Paul. She received her Chemical Dependency Councilor Certificate from Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet.
Schultz’s areas of professional interest include substance use disorders, postpartum mental health, harm reduction, aging, anxiety, depression and trauma. She provides individual and group psychotherapy. She utilizes multiple evidence-based treatment modalities such as Cognitive Behavior Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy and mindfulness-based approaches.