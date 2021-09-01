Licensed acupuncturist Serenity Walker Campbell joins Essentia Health Wellness Clinic-Hermantown

Serenity Walker Campbell, a licensed acupuncturist, is excited to join the integrative health team at the Essentia Health Wellness Clinic-Hermantown.
“Essentia is making complimentary and alternative medicine more accessible to patients,” said Walker Campbell. “It is great to practice in an environment where traditional and complimentary medicine are valued and can work side-by-side to provide patients the best of both worlds.”
Walker Campbell received her education from Southwest Acupuncture College in Santa Fe, N.M., and is certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. She chose to work in acupuncture because it’s a holistic medicine that treats the body, mind and soul.
“Palliative care is my favorite area of practice,” Walker Campbell said. “If I can help someone going through a health crisis be more comfortable and improve their recovery, it makes a difference in their quality of life.”