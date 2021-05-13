LHB’s Lydia Major receives Lob Pine Award

The Minnesota Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA-MN) recently presented the Lob Pine Award to Lydia Major, LHB’s Landscape Architecture & Planning Studio Leader. The Lob Pine Award is the highest honor given by ASLA-MN, awarded annually since 1989, to recipients who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and mentorship for the landscape architecture community over an extended period.
Lydia Major leads a mostly women-comprised studio in LHB’s Minneapolis and Duluth offices. She has cultivated a creative culture in her studio that encourages talented landscape architects and designers to focus on creating dynamic and sustainable projects. Throughout her career, Lydia has been a mentor, leader, and role model for many women in the profession.
In her acceptance remarks Lydia shared, “All the successes of my career are the result of opportunities given to me by an entire community of amazing designers who are willing to share their vision and skill to improve the world we live in. We share a belief that we design better together, and that our combined efforts are the best way to positively impact our society and the environment.”
Lydia’s award-winning work includes the Promenade of Wayzata, Minnehaha Creek Watershed District Comprehensive Master Plan Document, TH 100 Visual Quality Manual, Central Riverfront Regional Park Master Plan, and Minneapolis Community and Technical College Fine Arts Plaza. Her long-standing commitment and contributions to the field of landscape architecture and her community continues with her current work on numerous parks, affordable housing sites, an urban farm, sustainable redevelopment planning, educational facilities, and a wide variety of other projects.
A registered Landscape Architect in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota, Lydia earned her Master of Landscape Architecture from the University of Minnesota after receiving her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional (LEED AP) by the U.S. Green Building Council.