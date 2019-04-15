LHB will be recognized for excellence in workplace safety and health during the Governor’s Safety Awards ceremony on May 8. LHB is one of 294 employers to be honored through the awards program, coordinated by the Minnesota Safety Council.
“Our employees and clients are our most important assets as a professional services design firm. Our focus on safety exemplifies our commitment to the well-being of our staff and clients both in the way we operate as a company and the designs we produce. We are proud to be recognized with this award,” said Bill Bennett, LHB’s chief executive officer.
Since 1934, the annual program has honored Minnesota employers with exceptional safety performance. Applicants are judged on several years of injury data as it compares with their industry’s national statistics, and on their progress in implementing a comprehensive safety program.
LHB received an Outstanding Achievement Award for exemplary workplace safety efforts in 2018.