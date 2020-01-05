LHB promotes three executives

Joe Litman was named chief operating officer.He succeeds Dave Sheedy as COO and is responsible for all business units and internal operations.
Litman has over 30 years of experience in transportation infrastructure design and structural engineering with LHB. His work began in bridge engineering and evolved to the leader of LHB’s Public Works, Structures and Survey Business Unit providing site, utility, roadway, bridge and survey design services throughout a multi-state region. He holds a BS degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota.
Mark Anderson was promoted to chief administrative officer.
Anderson fills a newly created position at LHB responsible for LHB’s internal client services group comprised of human resources, legal, information/design technology, marketing, office and administrative services.
Anderson has 25 years of human resource management experience, of which 21 are with LHB. He holds a BBA and an MBA from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
LHB promoted Dan Heldt to chief financial officer.
Heldt fills a newly created position at LHB, overseeing accounting, finance and growth initiatives. His new responsibilities include organic growth initiatives, partnerships and facilitation of mergers and acquisitions.
As founder and leader of LHB’s Pipeline/Utilities Business Unit, Heldt was responsible for development and growth of the unit. Heldt brings with him 30 years of experience in pipeline engineering project management and design, of which 22 are with LHB. He holds a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and an MBA from the University of Michigan.