Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Scattered snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.