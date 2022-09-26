LHB promotes Jennifer Allen to structural engineering manager

LHB Inc., an engineering, architecture, and planning firm based in Minnesota and Wisconsin, has named Jennifer Allen, PE, SE, to the position of Structural Engineering Manager.
Allen has worked at LHB for the last decade and has more than 30 years’ experience in engineering. A member of the firm’s Pipeline/Industrial unit, she has been involved in dozens of LHB projects that range in size, scope, and complexity and employ a variety of construction methods. Her portfolio includes work for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Enbridge, Essentia Health, ALLETE, the School District of Superior, the City of Duluth, and the City of Hermantown. Allen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in architectural engineering and building construction, as well as an Associate of Arts degree in business management, from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
“Jennifer has played a vital role in the advancement of our firm’s work in structural engineering,” LHB CEO Rick Carter said. “She brings versatility and diverse experience to the table, and those skills are key components for the continued growth and development of our Pipeline/Industrial team. We are delighted to recognize Jennifer’s contributions to LHB with this promotion.”