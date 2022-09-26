LHB promotes Alan Vorderbruggen to engineering principal

LHB Inc., an engineering, architecture, and planning firm based in Minnesota and Wisconsin, has promoted Alan Vorderbruggen, PE, SE, to the position of Engineering Principal.
Vorderbruggen has nearly four decades of experience in engineering and has worked at LHB for 18 years. As a member of the firm’s Pipeline/Industrial unit, he is often involved in the design of high-voltage electrical substation and transmission projects. At LHB, he has served a wide range of clients, including ALLETE, Enbridge, Great River Energy, Lake Country Power, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light & Power. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University.
“Al’s engineering talents have helped us solve complex and challenging problems for Pipeline/Industrial clients again and again,” LHB CEO Rick Carter says. “What’s more, his leadership and commitment to mentorship have significantly strengthened our structural engineering team. This promotion