LHB Inc., an architecture, engineering, and planning firm based in Minnesota and Wisconsin, has named Michelle Pribyl, AIA, LEED AP, and Michael Madden, AIA, LEED AP, NCARB, to lead its award-winning Housing Studio.
Pribyl, who holds a degree in architecture from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities and joined LHB in 2019, has nearly three decades of experience in housing design. She has worked on a wide range of housing types, from affordable and market-rate housing to shelters and senior housing, for such clients as Project for Pride in Living, Clare Housing, and RS EDEN.
Madden, a graduate of Iowa State University, has 20 years of experience working on a diverse range of project types across the country. Since joining LHB in 2016, he has primarily focused on housing, including market-rate housing, affordable housing, and mixed-use projects. His portfolio includes designs for such LHB clients as CommonBond Communities, United Properties, Artspace, and Trellis Co.
“Our firm has a long history of producing quality housing for a broad spectrum of communities,” CEO Rick Carter said. “We’re proud of this legacy, built by past leaders. And we’re excited to see a new generation take the reins.”
Recent projects designed by LHB’s Housing Studio include: Gateway Northeast Apartments, Elliot Twins Apartments, Artspace Northside Lofts, The Bessemer, and Amber Apartments.