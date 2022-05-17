LHB names Lori Thompson as Chief Financial Officer

LHB Inc. has named Lori Thompson as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Thompson, who joined the firm’s Duluth office as a bookkeeper in 1989, previously served as controller. As CFO, she will serve as a member of LHB’s Leadership Team and oversee financial compliance, reporting, planning, risk mitigation, and internal controls.
“Lori has played a key role in our success,” LHB Chief Operating Officer Joe Litman said. “Our firm has grown significantly since she joined us, and Lori’s financial-management skills have helped keep us on track and operational even when challenges arose. This promotion recognizes the sound advice and strong leadership she has brought to the table over the years. We are deeply grateful for her ongoing contributions to our business.”
Thompson holds an accounting degree from University of Minnesota-Duluth and is an active supporter of women’s education. She serves as member of the Philanthropic Education Organization, which provides scholarship support to female college students, and she has volunteered with Junior Achievement USA, visiting Duluth-area classrooms to talk with students about careers and professional success.
“I’m excited to continue my work with LHB in this new role,” Thompson says. “I’m proud to support the work of our talented staff as they reshape our communities and our collective future.”