LHB announces professional recognitions and new hires

LHB, Inc. announced professional recognitions and new employees to its Duluth and Minneapolis offices:
Austen Bryan, PE is now licensed in Minnesota as a professional engineer. Byran joined LHB in 2014 and works with LHB’s Pipeline Group. He provides electrical engineering services including pipeline and pump station design and power and control applications, including power loading calculations and analysis.
Dylan Mattson, PE, CDT is now licensed in Minnesota as a professional engineer. Mattson joined LHB in 2012 and works with LHB’s Pipeline Group, providing mechanical engineering services including pipe layout, material specifications, and construction support.
David Polson, PE is now licensed in Minnesota as a professional engineer. Polson joined LHB in 2014 and works with LHB’s Public Works Group. He provides site grading, hydraulic, sanitary and storm sewer, and watermain design and modeling for public and private clients.
Sara Phillips, AIA, LEED AP is nowa licensed architect in Wisconsin. She has been with LHB since 2006 and leads the Higher Education Studio. Phillips isalso involved in mentoring K-12 students through the American Institute of Architects Minnesota Architecture in the Schools Committee and the STEP-UP Achieve program.
Bailey Hanson, AIA, LEED Green Assoc. is now a licensed architect in Minnesota. She joined LHB in 2018 and primarily works in LHB’s Housing Studio. Hanson has worked on projects in education, single family residential and affordable housing.
Chris Fleege, MBA, PEjoined the Duluth office as a structural engineer and management consultant. Fleegebrings over 30 years of utility and operations leadership experience. He specializes in project management, leadership development, performance management, process improvement, and change management for organizations.
Patrick Dalbec joined the Duluth office as a structural designer. Dalbec graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Prior to joining LHB, Dalbecworked for three years as a curtain wall design engineer.