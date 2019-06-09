LHB announces new hires and professional recognitions

LHB, Inc. announced several professional recognitions and new employees.
Anne Porter, CID, CDT, has been elected to the Superior Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors. She will bring her skills in leadership, business development, and education design to help the Chamber advocate and advance business and community interests. Porter serves LHB as an interior design project manager with more than 14 years of experience working with education, healthcare, commercial, and government clients.
Dan Heldt, PE, MBA, graduated from the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business with a Master of Business Administration degree. Heldt, leader of LHB’s Pipeline and Utilities Group, has over 25 years of experience designing, specifying and coordinating pipe engineering projects. He specializes in the design and construction of linear facilities including liquid and gas pipelines and fiber optic cable.
Daniel Stine, AIA, CSI, CDT,LHB’s VDC and BIM administrator,has been inducted into the Autodesk Expert Elite program. It recognizes individual community members who have made great contributions with helping customers by sharing knowledge, providing community leadership, and exemplifying an engaging style of collaboration within the Autodesk customer community. Dan shares his industry expertise through various outlets including his blog, 12 textbooks, international presentations at BIM, architecture, and technology conferences, lecturing graduate architecture students at North Dakota State University, and guest presentations at the University of Minnesota, and the Dunwoody School of Architecture.
Jaxen Rodenjoins LHB’s Duluth office as a survey technician. Roden is fluent in Spanish and is currently pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering Technology at Lake Superior College.
Noah Palusky joins the Duluth office as a survey technician. He is currently pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering Technology at Lake Superior College. Palusky currently coaches youth lacrosse for the Arrowhead Titans in Hermantown.