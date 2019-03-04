LHB announces five new shareholders

LHB, Inc. announced that Heidi Bringman, Lydia Major, Paul Vogel, Kyle Roddy, and James “Jim” Muehlbauer were elected as shareholders. Incorporated in 1966, LHB continues to be a privately-held, employee-shareholder-owned company.
Major – PLA, LEED AP –is a landscape architect and the leader of LHB’s Landscape Architecture & Planning Studio. She works with clients to design public, commercial and residential places that benefit the user and the environment.
Major graduated from the University of Minnesota with her Master’s Degree in Landscape Architecture. She has been recognized by the Minnesota Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) several times including being awarded a 2016 ASLA-MN Merit Award for the Trunk Highway 100 Visual Quality Manual and a 2014 Merit Award for her design of the Minneapolis College’s Fine Arts Plaza.
Bringman – PLA, LEED AP BD+C, WDCP– is a licensed landscape architect and wetland specialist with over 16 years of experience working in LHB’s Landscape Architecture and Planning Studio. She specializes in public engagement, site and master planning, and the design of trails, parks, and public spaces for a variety of communities and is licensed in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Bringmanis an active participant in her discipline’s various professional organizations including being a board member of the St. Louis River Alliance since 2013 and was recently voted a board member of the Audubon Center of the North Woods in Sandstone. She graduated from St. Olaf College with her Bachelor of Arts degree and her Master’s Degree in Landscape Architecture from the University of Minnesota.
Vogel, PLS, is a professional land surveyor and a leader of LHB’s Duluth Survey Group with over 31 years of surveying experience working with public and private clients. He joined LHB in 2007 with 20 years of experience surveying in the Midwest. Vogel specializes in creating ALTA/ACSM, boundary, cadastral, topographic and route surveys, and providing legal descriptions, platting and project management.
He was recognized by the Minnesota Society of Professional Surveyors (MSPS) as Surveyor of the Year in 2016. Vogel is an active member of MSPS and has served as a member of the board and is a past president of the society. He also serves as a licensed member and Treasurer on the State of Minnesota Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience and Interior Design (AELSLAGID).
Muehlbauer – AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C – a project architect, joined LHB in 2016. He brought an extensive portfolio of state and local government, healthcare and education projects. Muehlbauerspecializes in sustainable design practices and uses his wealth of experience to improve the built environment.
He is certified by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional in Building Design and Construction programis a member of the City of Woodbury Park and Natural Resources Advisory Committee and actively participates in LHB’s mentorship program providing young designers guidance and support. Muehlbauer graduated from the University of Minnesota with his Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture and his Master of Architecture degree from Southern Illinois University.
Kyle Roddy, PLS,is a licensed professional land surveyor and the leader of LHB’s Minneapolis Survey Group. He joined LHB in 2016 with over 18 years of survey experience providing boundary, topographic, cadastral, and route surveys, ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys, subdivision and right-of-way platting, and FEMA floodplain surveys. Roddymanages day-to-day operations of the group as well as provides technical support services to field and office staff.
He graduated from the University of Minnesota with his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and is a member of the Minnesota Society of Professional Surveyors (MSPS) and the National Society of Professional Surveyors (NSPS).