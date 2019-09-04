Lennartson joins CMH as senior v.p.

Cloquet native Dennis Lennartson has joined the staff of Community Memorial Hospital as senior vice president of hospital and clinical services.
Lennartson served as an Air Force Medic in Duluth’s 148thFighter Wing after graduating from Cloquet High School and then received undergraduate degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Superior in Business Administration and Accounting. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Master’s of Administration, both earned at the College of St. Scholastica.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve my home community in this role. Access to quality care close to home is vital to the overall health of communities. CMH is a great community asset and I am looking forward to furthering our mission of improving the health and well-being of the individuals and communities that we serve.”
Prior to joining CMH, he spent 13 years at Essentia, with the last six years as senior operations manager.