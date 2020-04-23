Laurentian Chamber of Commerce names new president

Erik Holmstrom has been named as the new Laurentian Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
Holmstrom on May 4 will assume leadership at the Virginia-based chamber.
He is a graduate of Duluth Denfeld and attended the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Holmstrom formerly worked as director of marketing and development for Lakeview Christian Academy in Duluth, director of the IDEA Center in Bismarck and as a business instructor at United Tribes Technical College. He serves on the National Board of the Marketing Educators Association and is a 2016 graduate of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program.