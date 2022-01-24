Lauren Sandbulte promoted to senior account director at Giant Voices

Lauren Sandbulte has been promoted to the role of Senior Account Director at Giant Voices, Inc. after serving for five years as an account executive on the Giant Voices team.
“We are so excited to see Lauren step into this new leadership role,” said Jena Mertz, Giant Voices partner and director of operations. “Lauren has an amazing ability to direct our internal processes and execute complex deliverables and strategies to help clients reach their ambitions. We look forward to her supporting our growing account team in finding success with clients.”
Sandbulte brings over a decade of experience in marketing, account management, sales and media coordination to the role. Before joining the Giant Voices team as an account executive in 2017, she held account management and sales positions for Clear Channel Communications and a Twin Cities-based agency specializing in helping clients form strategic media partnerships. Sandbulte holds a Bachelor of Science in business marketing from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.