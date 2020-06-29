Dar Lane, of Footprint Promotional Advertising in Duluth earned the certification of Advertising Specialist administered by Promotional Products Association International, the largest international not-for-profit association for more than 16,000 members of the $24-plus billion promotional products industry.
The Certified Advertising Specialist (CAS), Master Advertising Specialist (MAS) and Master Advertising Specialist Plus (MAS + ) Certifications are the promotional products industry's premier professional designations. Individuals with a PPAI Certification are industry leaders – those who have attained a higher standard of professional competence, knowledge and experience. PPAI
industry certification is acquired through a combination of dedicated certification classes, demonstrated years of employment in the industry, elective courses, and a successful demonstration of expertise. Certification is maintained through continuing education to ensure current knowledge and leading-edge professional skills.
The curriculum required includes an overview of the promotional products industry, promotional programs, best practices/ supplier-distributor relations, advertising and marketing overview, product safety and business ethics. Upon completion of the core curriculum, individuals then can structure their own course schedules to deliver the greatest relevance and value for their careers.
PPAI Certification demonstrates a commitment to both business excellence and continued professional growth. A relatively small percentage of professionals hold these certifications and are often the industry's innovators and leaders.
Lane has worked for Footprint Promotional Advertising since August 2019 and has 20 years of experience in the advertising andmarketing industry.