Dar Lane of Footprint Promotional Advertising in Duluth earned the certification of Advertising Specialist administered by Promotional Products Association International (PPAI), the largest international not-for-profit association in the $24-plus billion promotional products industry.
PPAI industry certification is acquired through a combination of dedicated certification classes, demonstrated years of employment in the industry, elective courses, and a successful demonstration of expertise. It is maintained through continuing education to ensure current knowledge and leading-edge professional skills.
The curriculum required includes an overview of the promotional products industry, promotional programs, best practices/ supplier-distributor relations, advertising and marketing overview, product safety and business ethics. Upon completion of the core curriculum, individuals then can structure their own course schedules to deliver the greatest relevance and value for their careers.
Lane has worked for Footprint Promotional Advertising since August 2019 and has 20 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry.