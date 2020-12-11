Kuronen joins Frandsen Bank and Trust

Duluth attorney Amy Kuronen joined Frandsen Bank & Trust last month as an assistant vice president and trust officer in the Wealth Management & Trust division. She works in Frandsen’s Duluth office, serving Duluth/Superior, Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin, assisting clients in the areas of estate planning, trust administration, investment management and individual and company retirement plans.
In making the announcement, FB&T Market President Brian Shelton commented, “We’re excited to have someone with Amy’s professional background on our team. Amy’s experience and expertise in trust and wealth management will be a huge asset to our customers. Her ties to the Duluth area will help her hit the ground running.”
On joining Frandsen, Amy said, “I’ve always been committed to helping my clients reach their financial goals, and now I’m excited to be assisting them in a community bank setting.”
Amy has lived and worked in the Duluth area for over 25 years. Prior to joining Frandsen, she spent four years as a vice president and fiduciary advisory specialist with Wells Fargo and seven years as a vice president, managing director, and personal trust relationship manager at US Bank. In addition to working in wealth management with bank trust departments, Amy practiced estate planning in her own law firm.
A Certified Financial Planning professional, she holds a J.D. degree from William Mitchell College of Law, and a bachelor’s degree from St. Olaf College. Kuronen serves as the president of the Board of Trustees for the Duluth Library Foundation and on the Board of Directors for the Depot Foundation. She is a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association, Minnesota Women Lawyers and the Arrowhead Estate Planning Council.