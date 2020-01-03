Krier joins Community Memorial Hospital

Natalie Krier, MD has joined the staff of family medicine physicians at Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet.

Dr. Krier grew up in rural South Dakota and graduated from the University of North Dakota Medical School. She then completed a family residency training program in rural Colorado, before joining CMH.

Dr. Krier would like her practice to focus on women’s health and obstetrics, but admitted she “loves taking care of families.”

Dr. Krier and her husband live in Cloquet and have a six month old son.