Krier joins Community Memorial Hospital

Natalie Krier, MD, has joined the staff of family medicine physicians at Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet.
Dr. Krier grew up in rural South Dakota and graduated from the University of North Dakota Medical School. She then completed a family residency training program in rural Colorado, before joining CMH.
Dr. Krier said she especially liked the idea of practicing medicine in Cloquet because it was big enough to offer a lot of resources, but has a nice co00
Dr. Krier and her husband live in Cloquet and have a six month old son.