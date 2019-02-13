Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced that Keith A. Koci has been appointed executive vice president, chief financial officer effective immediately. He replaces Timothy K. Flanagan, who will be leaving the company, effective immediately.
Koci joins Cliffs from Metals USA Holdings Corp., where he served most recently as its senior vice president and CFO. Prior to that role, he served as Metals USA’s senior vice president for business development from 2006 to 2013; its vice president, corporate controller from 2004 to 2005; its director of budgeting from 2003 to 2004; and its regional controller of the Flat Rolled Group from 1998 to 2003.
“I appreciate the work done by Tim Flanagan during the last several years with Cleveland-Cliffs. We accomplished many great things with Tim serving as an important part of the team, and I wish him the very best in his future endeavors," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lourenco Goncalves. " I am also very pleased that Keith Koci will relocate to Cleveland and, once again, work side-by-side with me. Keith was instrumental to me at Metals USA, through listing the company’s stock on the Nasdaq in 2003, taking it private in 2005, then IPO’ing it in 2010, and finally selling it to a strategic buyer in 2013. Keith was my key player in the execution of several strategic acquisitions, each one with a different level of financial complexity.“I believe Keith Koci is, at this time, the right person to lead Cleveland-Cliffs’ Finance Department.”