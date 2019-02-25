Kimber joins Giant Voices as digital strategist

Giant Voices announced the addition of Meghan Kimber as a digital strategist. She began contracting with Giant Voices in July 2018 and joined the Duluth firm in a full-time capacity in January 2019. Kimber designs a digital strategy and monitors consumer insight and analytics.
“Meghan fits in perfectly with our incredible Giant Voices team,” said Pascha Apter, Giant Voices CEO. “Meghan’s impressive digital marketing background combined with her ability to systematize processes and create efficiencies makes her a powerful addition to our agency.”
A native of Hibbing, she discovered a love for data and analysis while working for maurices as a distribution analyst. After maurices, she gained experience in digital marketing while working for a local digital marketing agency.