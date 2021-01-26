Kimball to lead WLSSD electrical department

Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) Executive Director Marianne Bohren has promoted Charles Kimball to Supervisor of Electrical Maintenance and Instrumentation. Kimball and his team ensure the efficient and effective functioning of the electrical and instrumentation infrastructure across WLSSD’s large regional wastewater system. Under Kimball’s leadership, the electrical team supports WLSSD’s energy goals by identifying and supporting new energy reduction and efficiency opportunities.
“Chuck’s strong technical abilities, leadership skills and broad experience is essential to the successful management and reliability of WLSSD’s electrical distribution infrastructure,” said Carrie Clement, WLSSD’s manager of operations and maintenance. “Chuck’s expertise will help support WLSSD’s asset management program and planned combined heat and power project where WLSSD will generate electricity and heat on site by using methane-rich gas from the wastewater treatment process.”
Energy is vital to WLSSD’s strategic future. It is WLSSD’s largest non-payroll operating expense.
With WLSSD since 2018, Chuck previously served as a Senior Engineer—providing technical assistance and project management in the electrical maintenance department. Chuck joined WLSSD with nearly 30 years of experience as an electrical engineer, superintendent and manager at Minnesota Power
Kimball earned a B.S. in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at North Dakota State University in Fargo. He is a registered Professional Engineer licensed in the State of Minnesota, and recently obtained a State of Minnesota, Master A Electrician license.
Western Lake Superior Sanitary District provides award-winning wastewater and solid waste services to residents, businesses and industries within its 530 square mile legislative boundaries in Southern St. Louis and northern Carlton counties, and is a nationally recognized leader in pollution prevention.