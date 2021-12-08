Kevin Hagen joins North Shore Bank

Kevin Hagen is the newest addition to the business banking team at North Shore Bank. He works with business banking clients to help them experience growth and achieve their financial goals. Hagen's background includes experience in business banking, commercial lending and entrepreneurship. He holds a degree in finance from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and is actively involved with multiple organizations that serve our community.
“Kevin is a great addition to our business banking team. His practical experience coupled with his extensive knowledge of business operations make an excellent combination, and he is able to share that expertise directly with his clients,” said Brian Murphy, chief lending officer for North Shore Bank.