Kelsey Sullivan joins cardiology team at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

Kelsey Sullivan, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, joins the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in cardiology.
“Essentia’s values and goals align with my personal and professional values,” said Sullivan. “They are dedicated to the community and continue growing and providing the highest level of care to patients.”
Sullivan received her education at Maryville University in St. Louis and is certified by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.