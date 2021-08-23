Kelsey Prihoda joins Sea Grant

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 72F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.