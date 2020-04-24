The Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association presented KBJR 6 with four journalism awards on April 4.
KBJR 6 was honored with two First Place Eric Sevareid Awards for "KBJR 6 News at 5: Husky One Year Later" in the small market newscast category, and "Our New Weather," a small market documentary.
KBJR 6 also earned two Awards of Merit for "KBJR 6 News at 6" (small market newscast) and for a news story on sled dog training (small market photojournalism).
“It’s an honor to be recognized by our peers for the work we do on a daily basis serving our viewers,” said Kevin Jacobsen, news director.
The awards, named for the North Dakota-born and University of Minnesota-educated journalist best known for his work as a correspondent for CBS Radio and Television, are presented each spring.