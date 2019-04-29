KBJR announces newscast changes

KBJR 6 announced two new additions to its weekday evening newscasts.
Bonney Bowman will join Dan Wolfe weeknights as co-anchor of the KBJR 6 News at 6 and 10 starting in May. Bowman brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom.
Originally from Chicago and a University of Missouri-Columbia grad, Bowman's career has taken her from Joplin, Mo., to Lansing, Mich., with stops in Lincoln, Neb., and Anchorage, Ala., in between.
"Bonney is an experienced news anchor and reporter with a passion and commitment for journalism and community. Bonnie's enthusiasm for news shines whether she's at the anchor desk or in the field," said Kevin Jacobsen, KBJR 6 news director.
While in Alaska, Bonney covered the military and aviation industry in addition to anchoring weekends. Her reporting on the military took her from Thailand to Afghanistan.
Slater will join Wolfe as the co-anchor of the KBJR 6 News at 5 beginning in June.
"Jessie brings a fresh energy to the anchor desk and with her experience reporting on important stories in the Northland, makes this the obvious choice," Jacobsen said.
In addition to anchoring weekends on KBJR 6, Slater has covered the Duluth City Council and School Board. She will continue to follow city and school issues reporting daily for the KBJR 6 News at 10.
Slater joined the KBJR 6 team in January 2017 and is a graduate of Lyndon State College in Lyndonville, Vt.