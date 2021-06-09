Julie Marinucci named St. Louis County Director of Land and Minerals

Julie Marinucci has been chosen as the new Land Commissioner and Director of the St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department. Marinucci first joined the county in 2018 as the Mineral Development Specialist. The following year, she was promoted to Deputy Director of Land and Minerals. Her appointment to lead the department follows the retirement of previous director Mark Weber earlier this spring.
As Director, Marinucci will lead a staff of 52 in the Land and Minerals Department who are responsible for managing approximately 900,000 acres of tax forfeited trust lands for the benefit of the people of St. Louis County. The majority of this land is maintained with an emphasis on sustainability for healthy forests. Additional work is done to determine mineral wealth below the surface, and to preserve or create recreation opportunities. Those tax forfeited properties determined to be not suitable for resource management are offered for sale through public auction as a way to encourage development and increase the property tax base.
Marinucci holds a degree in Mine Engineering from Michigan Tech. Prior to joining the county, she held multiple jobs in the mining industry on the Range including mine operations and engineering.
"Julie brings strong leadership and extensive knowledge and experience to this role, not to mention tremendous vision and insights," said County Administrator Kevin Gray. "Her work in mining and natural resource management, and the strong working relationships she has developed with public agencies and the private sector will serve us all well."
“St. Louis County is home to dynamic forestry and mining industries as well as recreation and business development opportunities," said Marinucci. "The ability to leverage the land base with a focus on sustainable development and partnership provides for exciting growth potential. I am proud of the work of the Lands and Minerals team and look forward to serving the people of St. Louis County.”