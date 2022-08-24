JR Jensen Construction recently welcomed three new employees.
AJ Johnson has been named vice president. He has spent the last eleven years as an Engineering Manager at Enbridge. He has over twenty-five years’ experience in construction managing numerous projects in the oil and gas, mining, pulp and paper, and power market sectors.
Kevin Douville has been named senior project manager on the management team after spending eight years at Superior Water, Light & Power Company. He will be supporting his project teams by leveraging his experience in planning, resource and cost forecasting, budget tracking, and project status reporting to achieve successful project delivery with firm execution plans, quality standards, and safety guidelines.
Brett Hansen, EIT has rejoined the project delivery team. As an assistant project manager, he has experience working in commercial, industrial, pulp and paper, rail, and energy facilities. He will be using his skills in safety, quality control, materials management, document control, scheduling, and project budgets to help the project teams.