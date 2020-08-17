Johnston elected to NSA board

Stacy Johnston was elected to the Board of Directors for the Minnesota Chapter of the NSA (National Speakers Association). Founded in 1973, NSA fosters positive change for people and organizations around the globe. NSA members meet professional speaking standards, sharing their knowledge and expertise as speakers, trainers and facilitators. Johnston, principal at Audacity HR, facilitates both virtual and in person trainings and workshops.
