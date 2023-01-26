Johnson named shareholder at Fryberger law firm

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 7F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 7F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.