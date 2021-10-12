The nation’s leading small-business association, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), today announced that John Reynolds is the new State Director in Minnesota. Reynolds will be responsible for all aspects of the organization’s state advocacy, operations, political engagement, communications, and programming on behalf of NFIB’s thousands of members across the state.
“We are very pleased to have John Reynolds joining our team as State Director,” said Charles Owens, NFIB’s Region Director for Minnesota. “John is a respected government relations professional with more than a decade of experience, most recently working for the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce as their Director of Energy and Telecommunications Policy. He brings to NFIB and our Minnesota small business owners a solid understanding of what it takes to communicate their experience to lawmakers.”
In addition to his experience at the Minnesota Chamber, Reynolds worked for the Minnesota Multi Housing Association as the Assistant Director of Government relations and in the Minnesota House of Representatives as the Commerce and Regulatory Reform Committee Administrator. He is a graduate of Wake Forest University with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be serving in an organization whose members are integral to Minnesota’s culture and economy,” said Reynolds. “I look forward to working on the serious challenges that Minnesota’s small and independent businesses must face every day. After nearly two years of hard work to keep our state going through the pandemic and a significant projected budget surplus, Minnesota's small businesses deserve a break. I am excited for the opportunity to help ease the burden on these hard-working folks with tax relief, health care premium stability and stopping harmful new regulations that get in the way of restoring and growing our economy.”