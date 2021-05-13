John Arbogast named co-chair of Iron Ore Alliance

The Iron Ore Alliance is pleased to announce John Arbogast as its new co-chair. Arbogast, staff representative for United Steelworkers District 11, will jointly lead the organization with Chris Masciantonio, director of government affairs and public policy for United States Steel Corporation. Arbogast replaces John Rebrovich, who retired after more than 40 years with the United Steelworkers.
Formed in 2013, the Iron Ore Alliance is a joint initiative between the United Steelworkers and U.S. Steel to share Minnesota’s rich 130-year history of taconite mining. It provides a voice for the thousands of workers at Minnesota Ore Operations’ two facilities: Minntac in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin. The organization’s mission is to advance common interests of U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers, such as providing good jobs, investing in the economy and protecting the environment.
“The Iron Ore Alliance is a unique and special organization because it’s a shining example of a company and a union working together collaboratively and productively,” said Arbogast. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with U.S. Steel on the important issues that impact our members and our state.”
Commonly known as “Arbo,” Arbogast was born and raised in Virginia, Minnesota and has worked for the United Steelworkers since 1995. He was president of Local 1938 before assuming his current role of staff representative for District 11.
“Arbo is an outstanding leader and a passionate advocate for the United Steelworkers, our industry, and the Iron Range community,” said Masciantonio. “I look forward to working with him to advance the interests of Minnesota Ore Operations and support the hardworking men and women at Minntac and Keetac.”