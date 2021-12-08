Joe Johnson IV joins North Shore Bank

Joe Johnson IV brings a wealth of experience to the growing North Shore insurance agency. He has over 12 years of industry experience, and he is licensed in property, casualty, life and health insurance in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in sports/entertainment/event management from Johnson & Wales University. Shortly after college, he launched his career in the insurance industry, and he started his own insurance agency in 2017. Joe ran a full service agency up until late 2021 when he decided to join the North Shore Bank team and enhance their growing insurance agency.
“We are fortunate to have Joe join our team to further round out a top of line, full-service, financial experience for our clients. His knowledge and attentive customer service skills will enhance our clients’ overall experience when determining the customized alignment of insurance products,” said Brenda Brannan, executive vice president.