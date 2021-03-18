Superior-based financial services firm JMR Financial Group announced the return of a former employee to the staff and the addition of a new employee.
Theresa McLellan, an accounting specialist, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from UWS. She joins JMR with more than six years of experience as an accountant and fiscal specialist, making her a vital asset to the organization’s clients and a well-rounded member of the team. She has both agency and government accounting experience.
Jake Martinsen, CPA, is JMR’s new business strategist. This is the second time he’s worked with JMR. In 2017-2018, he interned for JMR and was later hired on as an accounting specialist. He comes to the organization with more than five years of accounting experience and holds an M.S. Degree in Accounting.
“We’re grateful to be experiencing further growth, and we’re excited for the opportunity to bring these two valued individuals to our team,” said Robin Rosenbaum, CPA, MS, and vice president of JMR Financial Group. “Between Theresa’s varied background and Jake’s history with our organization, we’re looking forward to the impact it will have on client services.”