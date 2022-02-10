Jennifer Rose joins St. Luke’s community care team

St. Luke’s community care team welcomes Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Jennifer Rose, APRN, CNP.
Rose earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. She also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree in Adult-Gerontology Primary Care from The College of St. Scholastica. She is board certified as an adult gerontology primary care nurse by the American Nurses credentialing center.
St. Luke’s community care team visits several area assisted living facilities and nursing homes to care for residents. By having the team travel to patients, care can be provided as conveniently and comfortably as possible.