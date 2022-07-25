Jennifer Jacobson continuing Essentia Health career in new role

Essentia Health-Virginia is proud to welcome advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner Jennifer Jacobson to the general surgery team. She had spent the last five years working as a registered nurse for Essentia.
“Essentia’s missions and values align with my own,” said Jacobson. “They provide wonderful care, which I have experienced both professionally and personally, and I’m excited to continue my career here in this new role.”
Jacobson received her education from Frontier Nursing University in Lexington Kentucky.
“I strive to provide empathetic, up-to-date, evidence-based care,” said Jacobson. “My patients expect this, they deserve it and I look forward to providing it.”