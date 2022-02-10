Jennifer Grafstrom joins psychiatry team at Essentia Health-Virginia

Essentia Health-Virginia welcomes Jennifer Grafstrom, MBBS, specializing in psychiatry.
“I joined Essentia because the organization’s values align with my own, especially with regard to quality, hospitality and respect,” said Grafstrom.
Grafstrom received her education from Trinity College Dublin in Ireland and is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.
“I chose to specialize in psychiatry because of the time I get to spend with my patients,” said Grafstrom. “This is a privileged position in which I am allowed the time to get to know my patients, which in turn builds trust and understanding.”