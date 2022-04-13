Jena Evans joins Giant Voices

Jena Evans has joined Giant Voices as an account executive. Evans joins the team with over 15 years of experience in marketing and community relations, most recently serving the region’s growing healthcare sector.
“Jena Evans has already blended into our account team seamlessly, providing new insights and perspectives on achieving our clients’ goals,” said Jena Mertz, Giant Voices partner and director of operations. “Her impressive background in healthcare marketing and management of sales and customer service teams is a fantastic addition to our team.”
Evans joined Giant Voices in April, working closely with the account executive team to quickly get up to speed on the Giant Voices client roster. Before joining Giant Voices, Evans was Ecumen Lakeshore’s Community Life Director, where she developed and executed marketing strategies, managed the Ecumen brand and reputation, engaged donors, and supervised customer service, sales and marketing employees.
Community involvement is one of Evans’ true passions. She’s been an active member of the Duluth Rotary Club for over ten years and currently serves on the Duluth Children’s Museum board of directors. As Duluth Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, Evans enjoys connecting with local entrepreneurs and helping the region’s business sector grow. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Evans and her husband, Mark, are originally from Detroit Lakes. They moved to the Duluth area together for college and never looked back. They stay busy by serving the community and keeping up with their two young daughters.
“I’ve always enjoyed connecting with people and helping them achieve ambitious goals,” said Evans. “As an account executive with Giant Voices, I’ll be able to channel my passion for service into executing unique and forward-thinking marketing strategies for our clients.”