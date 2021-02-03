Jeanne Olson hired as mortgage sales director at National Bank of Commerce

National Bank of Commerce continues its growth and expansion with the addition of a new associate, Jeanne Olson. Mortgage Sales Director.
Born in Chisholm, MN, Jeanne attended Hibbing High School and went on to graduate with an associate degree from Hibbing Community College. She then studied physics and mechanical engineering at the University of St.Thomas. Working out of NBC’s Downtown office, Jeanne will be responsible for direct oversight of the mortgage banking team. She serves her community through mentoring women, educating, and volunteering in various community events.
Brad Roden, SVP - Chief Banking Officer, stated “Jeanne is a born leader with true passion for the mortgage industry. With over twenty-one years of finance and mortgage experience, she brings an expanded market knowledge, which is extremely valuable. She's a great fit for NBC and we're thrilled to have her.”
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in downtown Superior and also has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs. The bank’s web address is nbcbanking.com.