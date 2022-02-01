Jaron Larson promoted to vice president, commercial lender at North Shore Bank
Jaron Larson promoted to vice president, commercial lender at North Shore Bank. Larson joined the bank in 2019, and will continue to work with business banking clients to provide commercial financing while helping them experience growth by tailoring financial products to ensure their goals are accomplished. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He also graduated from the Minnesota Bankers Association Commercial Lending School and is a graduate of Leadership Duluth.