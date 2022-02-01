Jackie Webb promoted at North Shore Bank
Jackie Webb has been promoted to business banking operations manager at North Shore Bank. Webb joined NSB in 2013 as a teller and quickly moved into a role on the business banking team where she focused her efforts on commercial loan processing and business deposit services. In her new role, she oversees operations for commercial lending, business deposits and business services, including ACH products and functionality. Additionally, she implements new products, and reviews current procedures and products to create efficiencies. She is certified as an Accredited ACH Professional (AAP) and as an Accredited Payments Risk Professional (APRP).