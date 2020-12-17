Isham hired as IRRR tribal liaison

Billie Isham has been hired as tribal liaison at Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
Isham will support government-to-government relations between Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and four Native American tribal nations located within the agency's economic development agency's 13,000 square-mile service area.
Bois Forte, Grand Portage and portions of Leech Lake and Fond du Lac tribal nations are located within or in portions of the agency's service area. Isham is a member of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation is a state of Minnesota economic development agency headquartered in Eveleth.
Isham will foster Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation's relationship with tribal nations, including tribal partnerships related to economic development projects that impact infrastructure, broadband, child care, business and community development, and tourism and recreational trails located within or near tribal lands.
“Our agency and the four tribal nations are strengthening our inter-governmental relationships to maximize economic development in northeastern Minnesota,” Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said. “We are very pleased to welcome Billie to our team and are confident in her abilities to enhance our relationships with the region's American Indian tribes. Together, we can accomplish economic and quality of life projects that positively impact the Native American people living and working in our service area.”