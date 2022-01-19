The Iron Mining Association of Minnesota (IMA) – the trade association that represents the largest industry in northeastern Minnesota, the state’s iron mines and the companies that supply goods and services to the iron mines – has announced results of its annual board elections. Due to current health concerns, the 29th Annual Meeting was postponed. The new date of the event will be Feb. 17.
The IMA welcomes incoming board member Aaron Clusiau (Security State Bank), who also accepted the offer to become the Board Treasurer. In addition, Allyz Kramer (Short Elliot Hendrickson), Jim Perry (Furin and Shea), and Bruce Mars (Conveyor Belt Services/Mars Supply) will be rejoining the board.
They join fellow board members: Randy Abernethy (Industrial Weldors & Machinists), Jon Anderson (Road Machinery and Supplies), Chrissy Bartovich (U. S. Steel – Minnesota Ore Operations), Tim Kalisch (U.S. Steel – Minnesota Ore Operations), Lukas Klemke (U. S. Steel – Minnesota Ore Operations), Travis Kolari (U. S. Steel – Minnesota Ore Operations), Mark Lorenz (Steel Dynamics), Bruce Richardson (PolyMet Mining), Jason Janisch (Jasper Engineering), Nels Ojard (Krech Ojard & Associates), Deb DeLuca (Duluth Seaway Port Authority), Frank Frederickson (Minnesota Power), and Jeffrey Lipovetz (TKDA).
The IMA would also like to recognize its outgoing board member, thanking her for her years of service, dedication and advocacy for the iron mining industry: Marci Knight (Park State Bank).
Moving into 2022, the IMA welcomes the continued leadership of Chrissy Bartovich of U.S. Steel as IMA board chair. “The IMA is a strong advocate for the iron mining industry, and I look forward to building on that strength to ensure this industry is successful for generations to come,” said Bartovich.
The IMA is led by President Kelsey Johnson, who is looking forward to another prosperous year.
“I’m excited to work with Ms. Bartovich and this influential group of regional business leaders to continue to grow the industry in 2022. Each professional represents the many facets of the largest industry in northeast Minnesota,” Johnson said.