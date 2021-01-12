The Iron Mining Association of Minnesota (IMA) – the trade association that represents the state’s iron mines and suppliers of goods and services to the iron mines – announced the results of its annual board elections in December at its 28th annual meeting.
Chrissy Bartovich of U. S. Steel was elected as the new board chair. She is the association’s first female chair and, IMA said, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role.
“The IMA is a strong advocate for the iron mining industry, and I look forward to building on that strength to ensure this industry is successful for generations to come,” Bartovich said.
Incoming board members include Bruce Richardson (PolyMet Mining), Jason Janisch (Jasper Engineering) and Nels Ojard (Krech Ojard & Associates). In addition, Deb DeLuca (Duluth Seaway Port Authority), Frank Frederickson (Minnesota Power), Jeffrey Lipovetz (TKDA) and Bruce Mars (Conveyor Belt Services/Mars Supply) will be rejoining the board.
They join the following board members: Randy Abernethy (Industrial Weldors & Machinists), Chrissy Bartovich (U.S. Steel – Minnesota Ore Operations), David Bednarz (Steel Dynamics), Tim Kalisch (U.S. Steel – Minnesota Ore Operations), Lukas Klemke (U.S. Steel – Minnesota Ore Operations), Marci Knight (American Bank of the North), Travis Kolari (U.S. Steel – Minnesota Ore Operations), Allyz Kramer (Short Elliot Hendrickson – SEH) Mark Lorenz (Steel Dynamics) and Jim Perry (Furin & Shea).
The IMA recognized its outgoing board members, including Julie Lucas (Hibbing Taconite), Ed LaTendresse (Hibbing Taconite), Brian Maki (Lakehead Constructors), Gary Norgren (ArcelorMittal), Robb Peterson (Minorca Mine) and Matt Thibodeau (Trial Group North).
In addition, the IMA recognized outgoing Board Chair Robb Peterson, calling him invaluable for the past year, displaying a commitment to the industry as a passionate leader who is driven to encourage efforts that support our state’s economic growth. Bettering the industry and organization as a whole, the IMA thanked him for his outstanding service as a leader, mentor and friend.
The IMA is led by President Kelsey Johnson, who is looking forward to another prosperous year.
“I’m excited to work with Ms. Bartovich and this influential group of regional business leaders to grow the industry in 2021. Each professional represents the many facets of the largest industry in northeast Minnesota,” Johnson said.