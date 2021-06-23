In response to a growing need for business development services in Itasca County, Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) has added strength and capacity to its team. Rob Sjostrand has been promoted to director of business development, Amanda Lamppa joins the team as project manager, Cory Bolen is the newest business consultant, and Brianna Sutherland is an intern this summer.
“Despite last year’s challenges, the business community in Itasca County and the surrounding area is growing, and entrepreneur needs are changing,” explained Tamara Lowney, IEDC President. “We are so excited to empower Rob as a strategic leader, and to welcome Amanda and Cory to our team. Also, as part of our mission to educate and develop strong local leaders, we are excited to fill Brianna’s head with knowledge and experience as our summer intern.”
Rob Sjostrand has worked with IEDC for the past two years as a business consultant. Rob has built strong relationships with his clients, which he will maintain as part of his new role as Director of Business Development. In addition to helping his clients drive growth, Rob will provide strategy, oversight and management for the IEDC business consulting team.
Amanda Lampaa brings over 20 years of non-profit management and leadership experience to her new role as IEDC Project Manager. Her passion for problem-solving, creative thinking and precise budgeting will help elevate IEDC’s internal practices, so the team can be more efficient in serving clients and the community.
Cory Bolen joins IEDC as an experienced business consultant. Bringing with him diverse experience in business operations, marketing strategy and business management with both Coca-Cola and Walmart, Cory is primed to support growth, development, and sustainability for Itasca County businesses.
Brianna Sutherland is excited to gain first-hand experience in the small business world as an IEDC intern. Brianna has ambitions to own a business in the future and is building her practical knowledge and entrepreneurial skills through internships and the pursuit of a degree in business administration from North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota.
IEDC has been evolving alongside the local business community over the past year, providing innovative and timely business acceleration support and services to entrepreneurs throughout Itasca County and the surrounding area. The IEDC team has also been essential in administering COVID-19-related business grants and creating opportunities for new businesses to relocate to the area. With an expanded team, IEDC will be better positioned to serve the growing number of small businesses reaching out for services and support.