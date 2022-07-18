Stacy Johnston or Audacity HR has earned Certified Mindfulness Teacher Professional (CMT-P) credentials after completing training through the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA (University of California Los Angeles). Johnston provides human resource solutions and worksite wellbeing consultation and training.
HR Expert earns Stacy Johnston Certified Mindfulness Teacher Professional (CMT-P) credentials
