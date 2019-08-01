Hoyum joins Fairview Range

Dr. Susan Hoyum has joined the team of family practice providers at Fairview Range.
Dr. Hoyum is a family medicine/primary care provider, receiving her degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School. Prior to coming to Fairview Range, Dr. Hoyum worked at the University of North Dakota Center for Family Medicine in Bismarck.
In addition to her medical degree, Dr. Hoyum earned a degree in electrical engineering and previously worked as a project engineer on large industrial projects. She and her husband, Roger Hoyum, own JDI Contracts in Grand Rapids.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Susan Hoyum to Fairview Range," said Patrick Sharp, president and CEO. "Dr. Hoyum is a wonderful addition to our team as we further strengthen our mission of providing high-quality care to the community."
Dr. Hoyum is a native of New Brighton, Minn. and has lived in the Grand Rapids area since 1989. the local orchestra. She and her husband are also excited to spend more time with their granddaughter and family.